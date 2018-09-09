CLARK’s house invasion: N’Delta agitators accuses FG of ethnic cleansing against Ijaw

…Allege it deployed “shock-awe” technique on Clark, late Alamieseigha, Tompolo’s father

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA- NIGER –DELTA agitators, weekend, raised the alarm that the Federal Government was carrying out ethnic cleansing against the Ijaw people and deploying “shock awe technique” among others to overawe and silence those it considered opponents of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The agitators, under the auspices of the 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, in a statement by their leader, W O I Izon-Ebi, called on the United Nations, European Union, United States and British governments to intercede immediately to stop the well-orchestrated ethnic cleansing.

They said: “A keen look into the happenings since the inception of this administration shows a well-thought orchestrated plan to relegate the Ijaw nation and our distinguished elders to the backdoor in the affairs of this nation.”

“We use this medium to call on the international communities, the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, the British government to intervene immediately because there is an ethnic cleansing going on since the inception of the Muhammadu Buhari- led administration.

“This administration is using divide and rule technique and two other techniques to eliminate our distinguished personalities. One of the techniques is the shock- awe technique on those that they cannot kill directly or arrest and detain on trumped- up charges.

“The invasion of the Abuja residence of the former Federal Commissioner for Information, Senator Edwin Clark in the guise of looking for arms is one of the techniques called shock awe technique. It was also used on former governor of Bayelsa state, late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha and Pa Ekpemupolo, father of former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, in the guise of looking for the Niger Delta Avengers,” they asserted.

The group, which condemned “the well-orchestrated assassination attempt on the life of our distinguished elder statesman and father of the Ijaw nation, Pa E.K. Clark, in the name of looking for arms in the house of a 92-year- old man by the same government he tirelessly assisted to come out of recession,” said: “It was a deliberate attempt to cause him shock and cardiac arrest.”

“We want to warn that this systematic effort to cow the Ijaw nation into submission will fail, because we have seen in the past three years of this administration a deliberate attempt to eliminate our distinguished elders and fathers, brave and fearless youth leaders in the Ijaw nation.

“We will resist this plan with a devastating retaliation because the Ijaw man and the Ijaw nation cannot be cowered into submission. It is in our DNA to be fearless, vocal, and intelligent and peace loving. But if our benevolence of love and brotherliness is taken for cowardice, the Ijaw man is known for its bravery as a fight for justice.

“It has been in history that we have not been conquered nor cowed into submission and it will not happen in this 21st century. We do not t want to believe that President Buhari is part of this plan because he has stayed with the Ijaws in Burutu local government area, Delta state as a Nigerian and he was not badly treated by the Ijaws.

“We want to unequivocally warn those in the cabinet of this present administration that have grudges and bitterness against the Ijaw nation and the principal actors of this evil agenda with some of our selfish leaders from the Niger Delta that are conspiring to mortgage the future of the Niger Delta because of their greed and selfishness, to desist forthwith,” the agitators stated.

They added: “He who plays the drum for the music will also feel the rhythm and the dance. Restructuring has come to stay like a tsunami that nobody can stop. We stand by true federalism, devolution of power, state policing and resource control. No amount of intimidation, conspiracy, divide and rule technique and shock awe technique can be able to withstand a tsunami that is about to start anytime from now.”