Church of God Mission @ 50: Okowa, Adedoye, Ukpai extol Idahosa’s legacies

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and renowned preacher, evangelist Umah Ukpai, have paid glowing tribute to Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa, stating that he introduced a new face to Christianity in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Speaking on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State during the Thanksgiving Service to mark the 50thAnniversary of the Church of God Mission at the Balm of Gilead City, national headquarters of the Church, Governor Okowa and the clergymen said that Arch-Bishop Idahosa made amazing impacts in the Christian community by demonstrating the power of God, pointing out that he was deeply rooted in the word of God.

They said though he was dead, his legacies and vision for Christianity in Nigeria and other parts of the world lived on as he was able to sparkoff a Pentecostal fire of salvation, miracles and brotherliness which had been the principles through which the message of God is being preached around the world.

While appreciating Bishop Margaret Idahosa for sustaining the vision of her late husband as evident in the growth of the Church, Governor Okowa, Pastor Adeboye and Evangelist Ukpai urged her to keep the revival fire burning and prayed God to give her more grace to take the church to greater heights.

The Governor and the clergymen promised to always identify with Bishop Margaret Idahosa and the Church of God Mission at all times and called on Christians in Nigeria to remain resolute in their prayers for government especially for the peace of the nation and the world.

They said the Church of God Mission has many reasons to give thanks to God especially for the growth and expansion of the Church and urged them to give Bishop Idahosa the needed support in her vision and mission for the propagation of the gospel in Nigeria and across the globe.

In their goodwill messages, the wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Obaseki and the wife of the Imo State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha said the Church of God Mission established by Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa was impacting tremendously on the lives of Christians and commended his wife for the successes recorded in the ministry.

In her remarks, the Presiding Bishop of the Church of God Mission, Bishop Margaret Idahosa said God has been merciful and faithful to the Church since the death of her husband and enjoined members of the Church to be prepared for more amazing moves of God in the months and years ahead.