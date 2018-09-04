“Church Get Your PVC”, DR. Chris Okafor Admonishes Members

The lead pastor of Greater Liberation City, Dr. Chris Okafor has admonished his church members to actively participate in the coming elections by getting their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

Referencing Psalms 20:1-3 in his sermon, he highlighted critical conditions under which God is inclined to hear His children. However, there are certain situations which may impede answers to prayers in the day of trouble; one of such is when there is no record of sacrifices before God.

He went further to emphasize the place of the church stating that “the church remains the only voice in the land and the gates of hell shall not prevail”. Admonishing the church, he said that everyone should take decisive action in the coming elections encouraging them to be steadfast.

Lamenting on the security challenges faced by the country, He condemned the recent killings in some parts of Nigeria, stating that it is shameful that the government of the day hasn’t done much to quell it. He called on the leadership of the nation to ensure the protection of Nigerian citizens without partiality stating that the Fulani herdsmen and Miyetti Allah should be declared terrorist groups as such and made to face the consequences of their actions.

He ended the service with a passionate plea to church encouraging them to take responsibility in determining the future of the nation by getting their PVC’s as it remains the only valid instrument with which change can be effected. Pressing further, he stated that the battle for the future of the nation cannot be won without the help of God.

Dr. Chris Okafor who just returned from an oversea outreach in London tagged ‘Sound Of Abundance’ is vocal and passionate about the plight of Nigerians especially the church. He remains undaunted and undeterred in the face of critics while upholding the word of truth.

As the political race in Nigeria draws closer, it is important we all do our parts in securing the future for next generations. Get your PVC and determine not to sell your future.

Be ready .