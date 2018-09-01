Chris Oyakhilome’s August Healing School session ends

The Healing School’s August Session offered heavenly healing and renewed hope to thousands.

For many individuals, hope seems to effortlessly escape in the midst of the daily bustle. Whether it is spent logging long hours at the office or shuffling between an endless relay of meetings, everyday life often appears to narrow a person’s perspective. However, when someone seizes an opportunity to glimpse a bigger picture, he frequently finds hope coloring the dull grays of his routine experience.

Each August, thousands of individuals from around the globe descend upon Lagos, Nigeria for several nights of singing, Bible teaching, Christian ministry, and hope-filled inspiration. Hosted by the Healing School, a ministry of Believers’ Loveworld Central, this event offers participants the chance to receive “miracles, signs, wonders, restoration, salvation and lots more,” stated a news report released by the sponsoring ministry.

Event speaker Pastor Chris Oyakhilome led worshippers through several sessions of teaching and prayer at the Healing School’s 2018 August Session. “The atmosphere was saturated with the glory of God,” wrote one attendee.

Several participants reported eager excitement and hopeful expectation as the gathering occurred. “Through sessions of passionate prayers,” stated one participator, “the power of God was released for the outpouring of God’s immense love, kindness and compassion upon all who trust in Him for an end to their ailments today.”

As the event progressed, many attendees reported they had received miraculous healings. According to www.enterthehealingschool.com , “Faith is being stirred in the hearts of many in the auditorium, especially those who were in line for their miracles, leaving them confident that what God does for one, He will do for them under the same circumstances.”

Often called testimonies, the reports of healing at the August Session included, among others, recovery from cancer, heart disease, and blood conditions. For many in Christian circles, testimonies inspire faith and hope in divine power.

Oyakhilome spoke with several participants of past sessions. Featured on his flagship TV program, “Enter The Healing School with Pastor Chris,” these individuals reported receiving divine healing from a variety of ailments. One attendee of a prior August Session, Miracle Okwudiri, stated that she became pregnant after a decade-long battle against infertility.

Sarah Dako, another Healing School August Session participant, reported healing from mixed connective tissue disease, a condition which causes shortness of breath, muscle weakness, and joint inflammation. Dako also purported that she had been miraculously cured of rheumatoid arthritis and hypertension.

Event attendee Tasha Addo stated that she was healed from Hodgkin’s lymphoma and sickle-cell anemia. “I’m living my life to the full now. Since I left the Healing School, I’ve never set foot in any hospital,” Addo stated during a television interview with Oyakhilome.

In addition to multiple reports of miracles, event organizers attested to numerous conversions to the Christian faith. According to the Healing School, individuals who were not religious believers before the event “had the priceless opportunity for a fresh start by receiving Jesus as their Lord, being led to salvation by the man of God.”

“Though the session has come to an end,” reflected the event organizer, “the testimonies will remain forever! Thousands of lives have been saved, healed and transformed eternally.”

