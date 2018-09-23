Chimaroke’s return to PDP shows party’s widening up —Sen Utazi

By Chinenyeh Ozor

NSUKKA—SENATOR Chuka Utazi representing Enugu north senatorial zone at the upper chambers of the national assembly have described the return of ex-governor Chimaroke Nnamani back to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as a welcome development, showing that the party is getting wider to arraign forces together for the 2019 general elections in the country.

Utazi said the PDP umbrella is getting wider to accommodate everybody. “As many people that were disenchanted in the past and are finding their ways back, we are out with open arms waiting to welcome them back to the fold. It is the only party with roots in this country, the other ones are not well rooted and that’s why they are having troubles with wide range of defections at every quarter of the country.

“The coming back of Chimaroke is a wise decision in the right direction as one of the foundation governors of PDP in 1999 that the party would not afford to miss.”

Speaking on his chances to return to the senate for the second term, Utazi said that he is not threatened by opponents jostling to take his position as senator, explaining that his score card at the red cambers will speak for him on the day of reckoning.

“If people are coming out it shows that there is something at stake. It shows that the man who is there is doing a great job that people want to emulate.”

Let them try their efforts but failure is waiting for them. Any intrested person is welcome on board; the more the merrier.

We are not new to this game. I have been around since the 90’s. I have worked for Nsukka people, they know me. I was former secretary of Adada State movement; I have served them in several capacities and still in their service.

“So those who are interested are welcomed. We will show our score cards; what we have done in the past, what we have done in recent times and the people will judge.

Utazi however praised the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on human capital and infrastucral development, stating that he has done very well, made name for himself, not just in the South East but the country at large.

“He has done much for us here and we are very happy, not minding the lean resources available to him, being among the least paid in the federation allocation, yet in the first three, that’s the irony.

‘’the oil producing governors of Lagos, Rivers then count Enugu in terms of infrastructure, in terms of being at home with the populace, paying salaries as and when due.

He manages the resources prudently and that is the result. He has ensured that all parts of the state are not left behind. It’s not a matter of saying it’s our turn, Enugu state governor believes that it’s the turn of every section of the state.”