‘Child training, key to national development’

By Moses Nosike

Being an educator with many years of experience, I have always looked out for something that will capture what I perceived to be the best method of bringing the best out of every child. From experience and personal relationship with children, every child seeks two things, ‘’Acceptance and validation” whether from peers, teachers or their parents.

I remember as a young educator, students hated me for many years, it took so long for me to realise that kids are no more than an empty mind that I need to fill with information. Children are normal people, they have feelings, they have needs and many of them are immature and short-sighted, this is all part of being a child.

They want to be engaged, be liked, to feel welcomed and they need someone they can trust. So, before I fill their brains with learning, I want to engage them and show that I understand what they are going through, that I care, and want to be their friend before I become their teacher, to say No! when they expect me to say Yes! I did this for just a few years and I saw a remarkable change in the students’ perception of me.

They may not love me, but they respect and care about me, and I found out many of them can actually run through the wall for me. I discovered at this point that it was then very easy for me to set the tone of their classroom, build a warm environment, mentor and counsel and nurture them, become a role model to many of them, listen and look for signs of trouble and then teach.

Later I found out many of them began to believe in me, even than their parents and guardian. I felt more than a teacher, I felt like a champion every child needs.

When I completed the draft of the book which was inspired my many battles as the hero of every child I have taught within the last twenty years of my career, I was looking for a suitable title when I stumbled on Rita Pierson’s speech on TEDtalk education in the laptop of one of my colleagues, it opened my mind to the place of relationship in the profession.

It was motivating and revealing. I then concluded whether as the teacher, the parents or guardian, Every Child needs a Champion at every phase of development.

What do you want to achieve with this book?

First, according to Lois Letchford, Nothing is impossible when one digs deep, and looks at students through a new lens.’ Also from the perspective of R. J. Kizlik, if you say you understand something and you can explain what you understand to others that is deception, not understanding. Teaching, above all, should not be about fostering deception. In the same vein, anything not understood in more than one way is not understood at all.’ –

On this two principles, the idea of this book was laid. Every child seeks what he either has at home or lacks at home in school and vice versa, when a teacher decides to move beyond the task of only teaching but decides to understand his students’ psychological state of mind, this helps to bring about behavioral expectation that can determine learning outcome in every class situation.

I once had a mentor who once said to me that the essence of teaching and learning is not to have all grade A students in the class achieving A, but to have the grade E students move to D, then to C, then to B then to A.

Teaching is a continuous learning profession. The environment is for us as educators to be careful in writing any student off because we can never know what can spark their interest tomorrow. We have to look at them from another lens. When you do this, a mutual relationship can be formed borne out of trust and respect.

What is the book all about and your targeted audience?

This book is a must-read for parents, teachers, policy makers and classroom veterans. It is the exuberant memoir of every day in a sixth form college. It is also a starting point for behavioral expectation for any upcoming teacher that desires higher levels of motivation on the job, an object of reflection and an educational research for those who desire to see it as so.

Can a child’s training affect national development?

There is a popular saying in the community where I come from, “Two persons give birth to the child but the whole community helps in training the child”.

I have read from different authorities and researchers in education that parental involvement or permit me to say, Parent-school involvement in a child’s training is consistently found to be positively associated with a child’s academic performance. Specifically, children whose parents are more involved in their education have higher levels of academic performance than children whose parents are involved in a lesser degree.