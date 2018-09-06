Charlyboy’s group urges youths to find, support consensus presidential candidate

Abuja – OurMumuDonDo, a civil society group led by Charles Oputa,a.k.a Charlyboy, on Thursday called on youths in the country to produce a consensus candidate that they would support in the 2019 presidential election to realize the “Not Too Young To Run” dream.

The group made the call in Abuja at a news conference addressed by its National Secretary, Mr Rapheal Adebayo.

Adebayo said that young people needed to achieve a paradigm shift in Nigeria’s political history by supporting young consensus candidates that would contest and win elective positions in the 2019 general elections.



“To have a paradigm shift in Nigeria, there must be a synergy among like-minds ,a convergence on a common ground, and a strong and formidable union ,by exceptional young Nigerians.

“It is in consonance with the foregoing, that the OurMumudondo movement, led by our convener, Charlyboy, met with some young presidential aspirants.

“We recognize the demand and exigency of having a young ,visionary leader, who truly embodies a paradigm shift, and is acceptable to the Nigerian people,” he said.

Adebayo explained that the group had met with members of the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT), a coalition of young Nigerians vying for office of president, to produce and rally support for one candidate.

He, however, added that the group had advised members of PACT to suspend the process of picking a consensus candidate until all political parties conducted their primary elections.

He explained that decision was to be sure that all aspirants obtain their party candidacy and then return for proper discussions.

“We also need to make consultations and carry the masses along, as we are convinced that a fundamentally crucial element in our democracy is popular participation.

“We, therefore, advise the leaders of PACT to postpone further discussions on presenting a united front for a young presidential candidate until the completion of presidential primaries in all concerned political parties.

“This will guide us better in the process of making the decisions that will benefit us as a people who are in interested in a greater Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)