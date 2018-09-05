CCII lauds Ajimobi’s achievements

IBADAN—THE Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, CCII, yesterday, promised to establish a foundation that will institutionalize the political and historical strength of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, from when it was founded to date, during the forthcoming 69th birthday of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The CCII said that the proposed Ajimobi Foundation for Advanced Democracy, AFAD, would also inspire and serve as incubation ground for youths aspiring for political offices.

The President of CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye said this during a ‘thank you visit’ to Ajimobi by the executive members of the council and affiliate Oluyole Social Elite, in his office adding that the council had lined up these activities in recognition of the governor’s achievements.

Soladoye said: “We have not come here today with any shopping list or accusation of marginalization, threat of militancy or requests for schools, hospitals, and pipe borne water or good roads. Rather, we have come with our thank you list to Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the governor of Oyo State in particular and the Federal Government in general.”

“We thank you for the modernization of inter-state bus garages, the crisis-free relationship between the three arms of the government, up-scaling of our Customary justice system up to Appeal court level and the new corporate look of our public servants.”

In his response, the governor expressed appreciation to the CCII for acknowledging the strides of his administration saying “You have mentioned many areas where we have done well in governance. I assure you that there is a succession plan that will ensure that we sustain the gale of development and growth in our infrastructure, commerce, education, manpower development and youth employment.