Catholic priest drowns in River Niger after giving life jacket to save friend,

The Parish Priest of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Inoma, Anambra West Local Government Area, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Charles Chukwukelue Ebele, is reported to have lost his life in a boat accident.

The boat in which the priest was travelling, it was gathered, capsized in River Niger.

An eyewitness, Azubike Okwuoto Imoka, revealed that the Rev. Father’s friend was in the same boat with him when the incident happened and because he gave his life jacket to his friend, he was helpless when the boat capsized.

The Anambra State Emergency Agency, SEMA, has been notified about the mishap as the officials have said they are doing everything possible to recover his corpse.