Cristiano Ronaldo ended his Champions League debut for Juventus in tears after being sent off against Valencia on Wednesday.

However, his consolation will be that Juventus was cruising to a crushing victory against the Spanish team, despite being reduced to 10 men. Score was 2-0 in 60th minute.



Ronaldo was shown a red card by German referee Felix Brych in the 29th minute at Estadio Mestalla after an altercation with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

The decision seemed harsh. Ronaldo was being tracked by Murillo in the penalty box and aimed a small kick at his opponent as they tussled.

Murillo instantly fell to the ground and, after consulting his assistant on the goalline, Brych sent Ronaldo off.

The striker dropped to the floor in disbelief and had tears in his eyes when he finally walked down the tunnel.

Ronaldo will now miss Juventus’ next game in Group H, which is at home to Young Boys on October 2.

The red card received by Ronaldo today was his 11th in his stellar career.

Here is a catalogue of Ronaldo’s 10 other red cards since 2004.

1. Saturday, May 15, 2004, Aston Villa 0 Manchester United 2

Ronaldo scored in United’s 2-0 win away to Aston Villa on the final day of the season, but was booked twice for diving and time wasting late on.

His first booking was eventually rescinded meaning he didn’t have to serve a suspension.

2. Saturday, January 14, 2006, Manchester City 3 Manchester United 1

The Portuguese was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on former United favourite Andy Cole as the Red Devils went on to lose the Manchester derby 3-1.

3. Wednesday, August 15, 2007, Portsmouth 1 Manchester United 1

A straight red card and three-match ban was again dished out to Ronaldo for an apparent headbutt on Portsmouth midfielder Richard Hughes in a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

4. Sunday, November 30, 2008, Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1

Ronaldo saw red in a Manchester derby once more, this time for two bookable offences after a trip on Shaun Wright-Phillips and then an inexplicable handball.

5. December 5, 2009, Real Madrid 4 Almeria 2

A first red card in La Liga came in Ronaldo’s debut season for two petulant late bookings coming after he had missed a penalty and also scored Los Blancos’ fourth goal in a 4-2 win.

6. January 24, 2010, Real Madrid 2 Malaga 0

Just a month later Ronaldo doubled his count of red cards at the Bernabeu when he elbowed Malaga midfielder Patrick Mtiliga in the face as he tried to escape the Dane’s clutches. Earlier, the Portuguese had scored both Madrid’s goals in a 2-0 win.

7. May 17, 2013, Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 2

On a disastrous night for Real as they lost a Madrid derby for the first time in 14 years, Ronaldo kicked out at Atletico captain Gabi in the final few minutes and was shown a straight red.

8. February 2, 2014, Athletic Bilbao 1 Real Madrid 1

Ronaldo was given a three-game ban after clashing with Athletic defender Carlos Gurpegi and then showing his disagreement with the referee when he was shown a straight red card as he left the field.

9. January 24, 2015, Cordoba 1 Real Madrid 2

Arguably his most violent discretion as he kicked out at Cordoba defender Edimar.

10. August 13, 2017, Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3

Ronaldo packed plenty of action in a 24-minute appearance as a second-half substitute as he smashed into the top corner to give Madrid a 2-1 lead.

However, his decision to celebrate by removing his shirt to flex his muscles proved costly as he was booked and just two minutes later saw a second yellow card for diving in the referee’s eyes in an attempt to win a penalty.