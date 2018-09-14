CAN pledges to empower youths with skills

The newly inaugurated Chairman, Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has pledged to develop the minds of youth with knowledge and skills for national development.

Apostle Nyeneime Andy made the pledge while giving his inaugural speech on Friday in Abuja.

Nyeneime said that God had positioned him at the right time to partner with the government to implement policies that would direct youthful energy for a national development.

He described youths as the backbone of the nation and the cornerstone to societal rejuvenation, adding that youths are the greatest assets of the country not oil.

“We will utilise the youthful energy, curiosity, creativity and passion to foster national development.

“Knowledge and skills have become the global currency of the world, so the development of youthful minds and souls with knowledge and skills will be my priority.

“We will provide guardianship, mentorship and direction to the youths which have been neglected for a while in our society,” he said.

Nyeneime said that his four strategic approaches were Leadership Development, Entrepreneurship, Mentorship and Youth Empowerment.

He said that youth empowerment had been misunderstood as a money sharing venture, adding that empowerment should be a process where people are encouraged to take charge of their lives.

The chairman also said that his administration would motivate the youths to participate in social, cultural and political activities in the country.

Speaking, Rev. Stephen Adegbite, Director National Issues, CAN congratulated the new chairman, praying that God would grants him the ability to deliver on his mandate.

Adegbite said that youths were the backbone of a nation and a country cannot succeed without them, adding that youths can make or mar a society depending on the situation.

He, however, urged youths to participate in politics, policy formulations and decision making as well as seeking to be patriotic citizens.

He also cautioned youths against being used as political thugs.

According to him, election will come and go but the country will remain.

“You should be problem solvers and influence others positively in the task of nation building.

“Do not lie and collect money from politicians in the name of development but endeavour to speak the truth at all times.

“We need to learn the skills that our country needs for development, pray hard and devote your lives to the service of God,” he advised.