CAN Chairman warns against lies, killings

Worried by the spate of killings by herdsmen, the Boko Haram insurgency and the huge lies and hate speeches that are being promoted within Nigeria and the international media, Chairman, South South Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa, has warned believers and those paid to tell lies and are happy to do it, that judgment day is near and it will begin with them.

Avwomakpa, who is also President of Niger Delta Bishops Forum, yesterday, in Warri, Delta State, said though prayers are being offered in Nigeria by different clerics and believers, God is angry with those leaders who are paid to tell lies in the land as well as those who are killing God’s people across Nigeria under the guise of crisis when in actual fact, they are pursuing an agenda.

He said in a statement by his media aide, Mr Ovie Edomi, that “The situation that Nigeria finds herself requires the nation’s leaders to ask the citizens whose sons or daughters have been killed or hurt for forgiveness.”