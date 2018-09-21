Campbell’s Amsmb Apparel to launch in New York, Lagos

By Juliet Ebirim

While basking in the euphoria of appreciable patronage online, Amsmb Apparel of Campbell Olajide Ajiye (SR), the Nigerian celebrity photo-journalist turned fashion designer is ready for the stores in Atlanta, New York and Lagos, Nigeria.

Since introduced in 2011, the ‘Alpha Money Self Made Billionaires’ (AMSMB), a brand which was inspired by the Gianni Versace, Bevista, Roberto Cavalli and Louis Vuitton, has gotten the attention of local and international showbiz personalities, and actually became a registered brand in USA when Campbell moved into the US in 2016.

However, Campbell Ajiye (SR) who is also a fashion and art student of Savannah College of Art and Design, SCAD Atlanta GA, broke the internet a couple of months ago, when the promotional pictures of sexy damsels in Amsmb apparel surfaced online.

“Through our website which was launched in 2016, AMSMB has found an appeal in some parts of the orld and it has been in the plan to open stores in some cities around the globe. Since I was born in Nigeria and a resident in Atlanta, New York, I think it’s ideal to start from these places.” Campbell said.

The seasoned photographer cum fashion designer has had a career path that traversed the media profession in Nigeria and West Africa. Having captured moments in pictures of global celebrities like Agbani Darego, Uche Orji, JJ Okocha, Kanu Nwakwo, NBA Super Star Emeka Okafor, Usher Raymond, Wyclef Jean. Eve, Kc & Jojo, Ginuwine, the American R&B sensation ‘JOE’, Sisquo and Dru-Hill, as well as covering several A-list events home and abroad,AJ Campbell’s passion for music grew, and he became one of the fastest growing Afro-pop Nigerian artistes.

Worked closely in the studios in Nigeria for a few years with top rated artistes and producers like late OJB Jezreel, ID Cabassa, Mr. Daz, Sheyman, K-Solo, Puffy Tee and host of other talents, a workaholic and innovator Campbell made few hit songs which went viral.

While away in Egypt in late 2011, the multi-ctalented AJ Campbell embraced another line of business, which is fashion and he came up with the clothing line called, ‘The Alpha Money Self Made Billionaires (AMSMB).