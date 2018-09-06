Breaking News
Cameroon president condemns attack on school children

On 8:07 pm

Yaounde – President Paul Biya of Cameroon has condemned an attack on school children in the Northwest, one of the country’s two English-speaking regions, Communication Minister and Government Spokesman, Issa Tchiroma, said on Thursday.

A file photo taken on January 30, 2013 shows Cameroon president Paul Biya speaking to journalists following a meeting with his French counterpart at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Cameroon’s President Paul Biya on October 13, 2014 vowed his government would go after the Islamist group Boko Haram “until it’s totally wiped out”. He made the promise as he received 10 Chinese and 17 Cameroonians freed last week after spending months as hostages of armed men thought to belong to Boko Haram, an anti-Western rebel group in Nigeria which has been increasingly making incursions into Cameroon. AFP PHOTO

“President Biya has expressed indignation at the terrorist act that constitutes serious violation of the right to education,” Tchiroma said in a statement.

“The president has instructed the government to take adequate measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the school year throughout the country,” he added.

In the Northwest region, gunmen attacked the Presbyterian Girls Secondary School on Sept. 4, kidnapping six students and the principal.

The principal was severely injured, witnesses said.

Tchiroma said two of the students and the principal were later released, without giving more details.

Attacks on schools and learners have increased in the troubled regions since the start of the new academic year on Sept. 3.

Fighting between armed separatist forces and Cameroon security forces is escalating in the two regions since November 2017, following a “declaration of independence’’of the regions by the separatist forces.

The armed separatist forces want the Anglophone regions to secede from the majority French-speaking nation and form a new nation called “Ambazonia”. (Xinhua/NAN)


