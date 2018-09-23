CAF shifts date for Nigeria Vs Libya

Confederation of African Football (CAF) have agreed to shift the home game of the back to back Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers game between Nigeria and Libya next month.

Nigeria were originally billed to host Libya on the 10th of October at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna but the game will now hold two days later, which is on Friday the 12th of same month.

The return leg tie which is yet to get a stadium but will take place on in Tunisia as against Algeria earlier proposed by coach of the Libyan side Adel Amrouche will now take place on Monday the 15th of October.

Dr Congo FIFA badged referee Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo will be the man in the middle and he will be assisted by his fellow country men in Olivier Safari Kabene and Nabina Blaise Sebutu.

The Super Eagles are presently one point behind group leaders Libya , who are on same point with second place South Africa although they have a better goal difference. South Africa will host Seychelles same weekend when Nigeria take on Libya.