CAF Cup: Ikpeazu hails Enyimba for trouncing Rayon

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has congratulated Enyimba International FC of Aba for beating Rayon Sports FC of Rwanda in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition, at the Enyimba International FC stadium in Aba.

Governor Ikpeazu, who was at the Stadium to watch the People’s Elephant trounce Rayon 5-1, said he was impressed with the excellent performance of the players who he said showed determination to win the game from the beginning of the game.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, Governor Ikpeazu also commended the management team of the club, supporters and residents of Aba who came out en masse to cheer the team to victory.

The Governor enjoined Enyimba players to go all out and win the continental trophy as a way of appreciating the state government for providing a world class pitch for them as well as their ever loyal and supportive fans across the nation.

Governor Ikpeazu also promised to provide necessary support to the team as they play in the semi final stage of the competition as the only surviving Nigeria club side in CAF competition.