CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba hold Rayon Sport in Kigali

Enyimba of Aba yesterday played out a goalless draw with Rayon Sports of Rwanda in a CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg in Kigali.

Enyimba will now have the chance to pull another famous victory, when they host Rayon Sport this coming weekend in Aba.

Goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai pulled off some magnificent saves to keep Enyimba in the match. This is just as Mustapha Ibrahim and Wasiu Alalade wasted scoring opportunities.

In the other quarterfinal, Raja Casablanca beat home team CARA Brazzaville in Congo 2-1.

The overall winners of both games will come face-to-face in the semi-finals of Africa’s second-tier club competition