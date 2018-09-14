CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba can’t afford to toy with Rayon Sport— Mfom

Enyimba Striker, Mfon Udoh has stated that his team must not underrate Rayon Sports of Rwanda when they clash in the quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba the only Nigeria club side remaining in intercontinental soccer contest this season have the chance of winning the Confederation Cup after they recorded some breath taking victories in the group stages of the competition.

“We are in the knock out stage and there is no second chance,” Mfon told cafonline.com

“The good thing is that we won’t underrate any team; all the teams in the quarter finals are very strong and we don’t expect Rayon Sport to give us an easy passage. We must be ready for tough games over the two legs (home and away).

“It is our dream to make history as the first Nigerian team to win the CAF Confederation Cup; and we are working hard so that we can be the set of players that achieve this dream with Enyimba.

“The fact that we are surviving Nigerian club in this year’s continental club championship speaks well about us. We know we have to work extremely hard from this stage of the competition. It will be tough starting from the quarter because it is a knockout stage.

He urged Nigerian fans to support the team.

“We have good support in Aba as was evident during our last home match against CARA Brazzaville. “Our fans turned out well and cheered us all the way.

“It is great we are back in Aba and I believe the fans will give us good support against Rayon Sports. On the field, we shall do our best and we know the fans will be there for us in the second leg.”