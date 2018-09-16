CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba aim to dump Rayon Sport in Kigali

Nigeria’s only surviving club in continental soccer contest Enyimba will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda today in Kigali in the first leg quarter-final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

And Enyimba players having come this far are not willing to take off their hands off the plough at the Stade Régional Nyamirambo. But Rayon Sport are no push overs and Enyimba will have to dig deep if they hope to get a result.

The Rwanda club booked their place in the knockout stages as Group D runners-up behind USM Alger, following a narrow 1-0 win over Young Africans last time out. ayon claimed a surprise 2-1 win away to Kenyan giants Gor Mahia before edging their Tanzanian opponents.

Enyimba advanced into the quarters after finishing top of a very competitive Group C ahead of CARA Brazzaville, Williamsville AC and Djoliba.

“This competition is in the quarter-final stage and any team in this stage must have gone a long way to get here,” said Enyimba head coach Usman Abdallah ahead of the match. “So none of the teams got to the quarter-finals by chance. It means all of the eight teams worked to get this stage.

Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa added: “We have done well to get to this stage of the competition. The aim is to continue this good run. Ideally we’ll carry on as we have been doing and keep gaining in confidence,” he told Footballlive.ng.

“We’ll be going all out for victory because it’s possible to win there, but they are a good team that will want to assert their home advantage.”

“I think we’ll do well. We must do a good job.”