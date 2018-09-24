CAF appoints Congolese referees for Nigeria, Libya clash

DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo officials will take charge of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Libya on October 12, the Confederation of African Football have informed via their official website.

Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo is the center referee for the match day three fixture scheduled to hold at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna and he will be assisted by Olivier Safari Kabene (first assistant) and Nabina Blaise Sebutu (second assistant).

Ngambo, who works in the Katanga Football League, has officiated in the CAF Champions League, 2015 and 2017 Africa U17 Cup of Nations, World Cup qualifiers and AFCON qualifiers.

He was the man in the middle when the Flying Eagles beat Tanzania 2-0 away in a 2015 U20 AFCON qualifier in May 2014.

CAF have also announced that Motswana referee Joshua Bondo will oversee the match day four fixture between the Mediterranean Knights and the Super Eagles on October 15, adding that the venue has not yet been decided.

The 40-year-old Bondo officiated the Super Eagles 1-0 win over Zambia in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Nigeria U20s 1-0 win vs Senegal in the 2015 U20 AFCON final, AFCON qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria in September 2014 and Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Kenya in a World Cup qualifier back in March 2013.

His compatriots Oamogetse Godisamang and Meshack Medupi are the first and second assistant referees respectively.