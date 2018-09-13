Breaking News
C-River Reps reject automatic tickets, say they are ready for primaries

By Emma Una

By Emma Una

CALABAR—THOUGH they have been given right of first refusal to retain their tickets  by People’s Democratic Party, PDP, meanwhile, members of the House of Representatives in Cross River State, have said they are ready for the primary election.

Speaking to Vanguard, yesterday, in Calabar, Mr Jarigbe Agom,  representing Ogoja/Yala  and Mr Daniel Asuquo of Akamkpa/Biase federal constituencies, said the party hierarchy decided to give incumbent members of the National Assembly return  tickets to contest the 2019 election but that was not to say that primaries will not take place.

According to them, “it is to enthrone peace and harmony in the party that was why the party said those who are already occupying elective posts should be given choice of first refusal to contest their posts but if that did not go down well with some people, we are ready to  contest the primaries.”

Agom  said the House of Representatives primary election for the PDP was coming up on September 30, and they were reaching out to their constituents and delegates for  support to reain their tickets.

 


