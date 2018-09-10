BYHA Speaker makes U-turn, joins House of Reps race

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- THE Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr Konbowei Benson, has jettisoned his earlier ambition to seek a fourth term in the state House of Assembly, and has joined race for the Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Speaker who spoke with newsmen at the state PDP Secretariat shortly after submitting his nomination form, stated that he is going to the National Assembly to attract federal government presence to the area, regretting that despite being one of the richest local government area in oil and gas resources, lacks access road, electricity, functional health facilities and other social amenities.

He said: “As at now, we have so many things we are still lacking, despite our contributions to economic development of Nigeria. We have no road connecting Southern Ijaw to other places in the state, no power supply, we are not connected to the national grid, we have no good hospital.

“As at now, we have so many things we are still lacking, despite our contributions to economic development of Nigeria. Nothing to write home about, and those are the things that moved me to aspire to represent the area in the House of Representatives. So, that I will use my experience in legislation which span more than twelve years to attract developments to my area.”