Businesses in Ghana to enjoy robust technology through Remita Payroll launch

By Stella Nze

Small and medium enterprises and other organisations of any size in Ghana are now to manage their finances effortlessly with the recent launch of Remita Payroll processing solution in the country by Fintech software company, SystemSpecs.

The introduction of the payroll system, which is designed to make it extremely easy for businesses, NGOs, SMEs and organisations of any size to effortlessly manage monthly salary processing is riding on a strategic partnership with Access Bank, Ghana.

Speaking at the launch at the bank’s Accra head office, Managing Director, Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Kris Ifeanyi Njoku, said the introduction of Remita Payroll is part of the bank’s long- term objective of continuous innovation to meet the diverse needs of the business community.

He said: “Our objective is to always give our customers a banking experience backed by need-based solutions that are powered by robust technology which this partnership with SystemSpecs represents as it brings us closer to achieving our strategic objective of becoming Africa’s gateway to the world.”

Considered first of its kind in Ghana, one of the major advantages of Remita Payroll is that it completely eliminates the need for organisations to process payroll on one system and then takes the processed data to another platform to transfer salaries, or send salary schedules to various banks or statutory agencies.

It further helps organisations to significantly improve operational efficiency and effectiveness in employee management.

Also, Divisional Head, SystemSpecs’ International Business, Demola Igbalajobi, said: “As technology providers, we are convinced that this partnership provides Access Bank’s customers and non-customers with new and exciting capability and flexibility for the management of monthly payroll processing and payment at a low cost. More importantly, the relationship complements our Africa roll-out strategy which is based on collaboration and partnership with reputable institutions that also have a pan-Africa outlook.”