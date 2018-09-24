Breaking News
Buratai orders field commanders to deny terrorists freedom to attack

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Monday ordered field commanders in the Theatre of Operation in the Northeast to henceforth deny terrorists groups, militants, kidnappers and criminals any  freedom to attack.

According to a statement by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the army spokesman, Buratai gave the order at the army Headquarters Operations Room, while receiving weekly operations brief from Theatre Command and other Field Commanders.

Newsmen report that in the last three weeks, one major attacks was recorded at Damasak in Borno North, where the 145 Battalion is located.

The attack was however foiled and the terrorists were subsequently neutralised.

