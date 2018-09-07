Bullets allegedly fail to penetrate Anambra pastor, Elijah attacked by assassins

By Anthony Ogbonna

Viral pictures and claims making the rounds have held that gunmen suspected to be assassins, on Thursday, attacked the founder of Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry International, Pastor David Elijah, opening fire on him in Anambra state after trailing him from Enugu.

However, the reports claim the bullets did not penetrate the pastor, despite evidence of gun-torn cloths the pastor is wearing.

Pictures of the pastor that have gone viral show that the bullets tore through his cloths but none penetrated his body.

His car too had perforations of bullet holes on the screen and roof.

The incident reportedly occurred a few metres from the B Division of the Anambra State Police Command in the Anambra State Secretariat area of Awka, the state capital.

The gunmen demanded N5 million from the pastor for an undisclosed purpose but were offered N1 million which they allegedly rejected.

According to a source who spoke to SaharaReporters, “As soon as they got to his church, they opened fire on the pastor. They snatched some undisclosed amount of money from him, leaving him unconscious. His vehicle was riddled with bullets.”