Buhari’s re-election ‘ll ensure opportunities for youths —APC Woman Leader

All Progressive Congress, APC, National Woman Leader, Hajia Salamatu Bawa, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 is the best option that can provide the enabling environment and hope for youths as stakeholders in the Federal Government.

She spoke while addressing youths who came to condole with her over the death of her mother, at Ayamgba, Kogi State.

She said only President Buhari can encourage and stimulate youths participation in politics.

Hajia Bawa said: “Buhari is strong, virile and democratic. He will help nurture accountabi-lity, transparency and productivity that will make Nigeria a better place for all and to further protect and promote the integrity of our country among comity of nations.

She added that Buhari’s re-election will provide youths the enabling environment to realise their skills and visions, as well as becoming contributors in the socio-political and economic development of the country, while he also creates job opportunities through agriculture and other non-oil sectors, businesses and markets that will ensure entrepreneurship.

On his part, National Coordinator of Committee for the Defense of Democracy, CDD, Dr. Pat Anyanwu, urged youths to “rise for the defense of our nascent democracy,” saying their political potentials constitute 80 percent of voting strength for Buhari’s re-election, who has signed the bill of Not-Too-Young-to-Run.