Buhari’s APC jittery of Atiku’s meteoric rise, says Kano PDP Chieftain

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Kano State, Dr Usman Dauda has attributed the violence that ensued Thursday at the official submission of nomination and expression of interest forms by a former Vice President and presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar to the “evil machination and heinous campaign of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC”.

He said the APC is afraid of a strong flag bearer against the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that those behind the commotion that left a few supporters of the Waziri Adamawa injured at the Wadata House PDP Headquarters in Abuja, were desirous of snatching positive media reportage of epochal event.

“There is no doubt that both the Presidency and their party, APC are jittery over their inability to nip in the bud the meteoric rise of Atiku’s sun in Nigeria’s political firmament, especially as the 2019 presidential elections beckon,” Dauda said in a statement.

“APC strategists tried using government administrative apparatus to tie Atiku’s reputation to corruption and also deplete his source of economic strength by attacking his business interests, but they failed woefully. Hence, they are now resorting to hiring hatchet jobbers and agent provocateurs to cause mayhem, and instigate unsolicited provocation of the PDP and other Nigerians who are tired of President Buhari and his party on the litany of their failed election promises to Nigerians.

“Why must Buhari’s government that profited from the principles of rule of law and fundamental human rights, plus the large heart and statesmanship of former President Goodluck Jonathan, be the one to tamper with and trample on the rights and freedom of fellow Nigerians?” he queried.

Dauda also condemned the recent invasion of the Abuja home of Chief Edwin Clark, describing it as an attempt to silence any dissenting voice.

“A ruling party that can order the raid of the residence of a grand old man, shortly after deploying hooded state security men to unsuccessfully torpedo the lawmaking arm of government (the National Assembly), on the flimsy excuse of impeaching an adversarial Senate President, will stop at nothing to stay put in power; even if defeated at the next polls,” he said.

For Dauda, the prevarication and procrastination of the Buhari regime to sign the Amended Electoral Bill into an Act for use in the 2019 elections, is a suspicious move to prevent the application of card readers in that election and create an atmosphere for election rigging.

“Nigerians should watch out for this President and his co-travelers in the APC. They are hell bent on remaining in power despite their waning popularity among the electorate. Today, Nigeria carries the ugly insignia as the poverty headquarters among the comity of nations. Hunger is everywhere. Our youths are dying in the Mediterranean Sea or the Sahara Desert, or trapped as jailbirds and sold as slaves. Our girls prowl the streets of Europe and other African countries as sex slaves. Eleven million people have lost their jobs and teeming young men and women daily flood the unemployment market.

“Worse still, famine may rear its ugly head in our country next year since the farmers who till the land and provide food for the citizenry are now quarantined in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps because of the state of insecurity,” he said.

Dr. Dauda enjoined all and irrespective of party affiliation to “join forces with the PDP and Atiku Abubakar in the struggle to reclaim Nigeria from economic strangulation, excessive borrowing, insecurity, gross unemployment, disunity and global ridicule”.