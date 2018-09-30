Buhari visits 2 survivors of jet crash

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday evening paid a get-well-quick visit to the two survivors of the Nigerian Air Force involved in a crash last week, at the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, hospital in Abuja.

President Buhari had returned to the country in the wee hours of the day from New York, United States of America, where he had attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina stated that by about 5.30 p.m, the President turned up at the hospital, to pay a morale boosting visit to the injured officers.

According to the statement, “He rejoiced with Squadron Leader Batuba, and Flight Lieutenant Andy, giving glory to God for sparing their lives. He also commiserated with them on the loss of their colleague, Squadron Leader M.B Babari. He prayed that God would give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Chief of Medical Services at the hospital, Air Vice Marshal Saleh Shinkafi, assured President Buhari that the medical condition of the officers was improving steadily, and that they were being kept for further rest and counseling, as part of the rehabilitation process.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was also on hand to receive the President, explained that the three pilots ejected successfully from their jets after the collision, while training for air parade to mark the country’s 58th Independence Anniversary, but the helmet of Babari flew open, and he suffered head injuries that turned fatal.

Among others that received the President at the hospital were his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.