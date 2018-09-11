Buhari to lead Nigeria delegation to 73rd UN General Assembly – Minister

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, says President Muhammadu Buhari, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, which begins Sept. 18.

The 73rd UNGA will begin Sept. 18 at the UN Headquarters, New York, while the General Debate will hold from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Onyeama, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a news conference on the 73rd UNGA, said Mr President would use the opportunity to assert Nigeria’s position on global issues.

“It an opportunity for him to assert Nigeria’s position globally and to put forward our ideas and our vision going forward as a global community.

“The President will address the 73rd Session of the High-Level General Debate of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Sept. 25.

“He will deliver Nigeria’s National Statement on the first day of the general debate of the General Assembly high-level events,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari has been placed as the number 20 on the list of the speakers out of the 193 world leaders that would address the Assembly.

He would deliver the address to the Assembly on the first day between 8.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. (between 1.00 a.m. and 2.00 a.m. local time).

Onyeama said the theme for this year’s UNGA is:“Making the United Nations relevant to all People: Global Leadership and shared responsibilities for peaceful, equitable and sustainable development “.

According to him, as usual Mr president will be leading Nigeria delegation with the numbers of Ministers and heads of agencies and permanent secretary to the event.

“Of course, this is the global meeting of heads of state in the world.

“It is extremely important and it is a rare opportunity for Nigeria as a country to engage with the other countries of the world,” he said.

Onyeama said the 73rd UNGA will avail Nigeria and other member states of the UN the opportunity to engage, interface and share best practices toward reaching common understanding and consensus on key issues of global significance.

According to him, Mr President will hold bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General, some African and other world leaders, as well as few strategic partners during this period.

“Nigeria’s expected outcome at the 73rd UNGA should be to achieve a well-planned, synchronised and successful participation of Nigeria at the 73rd Session, under the guidance of Mr President.

“It will be weighed against the back drop of externalisation of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives through effective engagement,” he said.

NAN