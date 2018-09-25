Buhari seeks collaborative efforts among nations to fight human trafficking, smuggling

Abuja—President Muhammadu Buhari has called for collaborative efforts among nations to fight human trafficking and smuggling of persons.

Buhari made the call at the 16th INTERPOL Conference on Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling, yesterday, in Abuja.

The President, who was represented by Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Service Office, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said: “Human trafficking requires our collective efforts to eradicate which destroying the future of our youths.’’

The President said Nigeria was among the first set of countries to domesticate United Nations relevant protocols on trafficking in persons and smuggling of persons.

Buhari said the protocols were at various times domesticated, resulting in the country’s enactment of the trafficking in persons prohibition law enforcement Act and Eradication Act 2003 and the 1963 Immigration Act.

He said the Immigration Act empowered the service to combat the smuggling of migrants, adding that the country had recorded a landmark in the fight against trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

He said the collaborative efforts of the country’s security agencies had resulted in several interceptions, arrest and prosecution and conviction of 359 traffickers and smugglers.

He urged the INTERPOL and relevant agencies to deepen already established collaboration in order to combat this modern day slavery to a stand still.

In a remark, Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, said the force was in the forefront in the fight against the ugly trend.

Idris, who was represented by DIG Agboola Oshodi-Glover, said trafficking and smuggling in persons posed a threat to both the victims and the countries of the world.

Mr Jurgen Stock, Secretary General of INTERPOL said trafficking in human beings and smuggling remained a prominent challenge for law enforcement.

He noted that the trend had opened the door for the exploitation of those simply seeking improved well-being and opportunities.

Stock urged other participating countries at the conference to prioritise the fight against human trafficking and smuggling in persons.