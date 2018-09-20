Buhari names Campaign Organisation, appoints Amaechi as D-G

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a campaign organisation for his re-election in 2019 with Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi as Secretary/Director-General.

A statement issued by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday disclosed this.

Amaechi was the Director-General of the Buhari-Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Committee in 2014 to 2015 that won the elections and brought the current administration into office.

The presidential aide disclosed that the new Director-General would announce other appointments into the campaign structure as approved by the president.