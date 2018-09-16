Buhari mourns Rev Iloh’s death

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari weekend, said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Reverend (Dr) Moses Iloh, the General Overseer of Soul Winning Chapel.

Moses IlohThe President’s sadness was expressed through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja yesterday.

President Buhari in the statement extended his heartfelt condolences to Rev Iloh’s family, friends, associates and the Christian community in Nigeria, who mourn the demise of an exceptional statesman and religious leader.

According to the statement, “The President affirms that the faith-based community and the nation will immensely miss the bold cleric who throughout his public life and ministry abhorred corruption, promoted morality and influenced his followers to seek righteousness that truly exalts a nation.

“The President trusts that Rev Iloh – the philanthropist, labour leader, humanist, sportsman, and great teacher of the gospel- will be long remembered and honoured as a worthy patriot who stood for social justice, peace and truth.

“President Buhari urges all who mourn Dr. Iloh, who has left a worthy and commendable legacy for other patriotic Nigerians to build upon, to always be inspired by his deep love, devotion and dedication to humanity.”

The President prayed Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind.