Buhari mourns Delta APC Chieftain, Pastor Aginighan, son orderly

President Muhammadu Buhari joins members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Ijaw Community in Delta State in mourning former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Corporation, Pastor Power Aginighan, who died in an auto crash.

President Buhari sends his condolences to family, friends, professional and political associates of the deceased, who also lost his son and police orderly in the same car accident.

As a former Executive Director, and later acting Managing Director of the NNDC, the President believes Pastor Aginighan’s leadership role in the quest for the development of the South-South region of the country is most remarkable, especially with his foray into politics for further selfless service to his people.

President Buhari commends the late APC chieftain’s loyalty to the party and the country, regretting that he passed on at a crucial time in the nation’s political history, when his services could have been invaluable.

The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of Pastor Aginighan, that of his son and orderly, and comfort the families they left behind.