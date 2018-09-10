Buhari is the leader Nigeria needs — Ogbamosa

LAGOS State Co-ordinator of President Muhaamdu Buhari Media Organisation, Mr. Mack Ogbamosa, has described the president as the leader Nigeria needs now to move forward.

Mr Ogbamosa, a lawyer/journalist made case for President Buhari’s re-election during an interactive forum, weekend.

He said: ‘’What the nation needs now is a man with integrity whose words can be relied upon. This is what Buhari represents. He is one of the very few leaders in the world whose words are their bond. He is not given to frivolities. He is a statesman, not a typical politician, who plays to the gallery.

“That is why he is not abandoning projects started by other administrations.

”Instead, he is working on the completion of all projects no matter who or which administration initiated them.Unlike many other Nigerian politicians, Buhari is not into politics for primitive accumulation but for the welfare of the masses.”

Contrary to claims that the Buhari government has impoverished Nigerians, Ogbamosa,who worked with Prince Tony Momoh on Buhari Media Campaign from 2003 to 2015, said the President was fighting for the freedom and welfare of the common man.