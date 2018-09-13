Buhari is not a democrat, he must go in 2019 – Atiku

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO

LOKOJA – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not being a democrat despite coming to power in 2015 through democratic process.



Atiku stated this Thursday in Lokoja when he visited Kogi State delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The presidential aspirant also noted that Nigerians are presently suffering under the All Progressive Congress led Federal Government.

He however debunked the insinuation that he still have grudges with his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I will continue to express my reservations on the willingness of President Buhari to hand over power. I have a simple and straight explanation for this. When Buhari took over power in 1983, they asked him of his transition to civil rule, then he responded, he doesn’t have.

“My stand is that one, he is not a democrat. Secondly, he is only using democracy to get back to power. If he looses election in 2019, he must hand over power” Atiku averred.

On his supposedly problem in curring the favour and support of former President Obasanjo on his presidential ambition, Atiku said, “Let me get the ticket first and see. But all I can say is that I don’t have serious issue with my boss (Obasanjo)”.