Buhari is healthier, stronger than 80% of Nigerians – Ngige

By Nwafor Sunday

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, yesterday lashed at those who make jest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health.

Speaking with newsmen in Awka, Ngige averred that Buhari is healthier and stronger than 80% of Nigerians.

“I can tell you authoritatively as a medical doctor of over three decades standing that Mr President is physically and mentally healthy. He is healthier than 80 per cent of Nigerians”, he said.

Gving reasons for his statement, Ngige opined that Buhari sits for over eight hours during their executive meetings. Whereas most of them who thought they have sat for a very long time would go for a tea break to stretch the legs. “Mr President sits on his seat continuously, drinking only water”, he said.

When asked to speak on the federal character and allegations on marginalization of the Igbo, Ngige opined, “There’s nothing that is being shared by the Buhari government that is not equitably done. Buhari has five flagship projects; Lagos-Ibadan to Ilorin Mambila Power Plants; Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway; Second Niger Bridge and East West roads.

“You can see how it was shared. So, how are you(Igbo) left out, why are you crying marginalisation, why are you crying wolf when there is none and it is this mentality that I’m telling you people that you have to come out from.

“So, all I’m saying in effect is that you (Igbo) must do political engineering; that’s the Igbo of the South-East and the step to take forward is to support a Buhari presidency for 2019/2023 and vote for it with all their strengths. By so doing, they will not be left out in the power-sharing that will come thereafter like was done at this period.”