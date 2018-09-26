Buhari congratulates D’Tigress over second-straight win

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s women basketball team, D’Tigress, who recorded their second -straight win at the ongoing FIBA Women’s World Cup in Spain with a hard-fought 75-70 victory over Argentina.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained on his official twitter handle, @MBUHARI, posted on Tuesday night.

The President said the nation was proud of their performance so far in the competition.

He said: “Congratulations to our women basketball team, D’Tigress, who today won their second game in the ongoing FIBA Women’s World Cup.

“We are proud of you, and of what you have accomplished so far.”

The keenly contested Nigeria – Argentina game, played at the San Cristobal de la Laguna, Tenerife, saw the Nigerian side take the first quarter 19 – 13.

The Argentines, who before the match against Nigeria were defeated in their first two games against Turkey and Australia, showed some intent in the second quarter with a 16 – 13 edge over D’Tigress.

However in the final quarter D’Tigress kept their nerve to win 24 – 22.(NAN)