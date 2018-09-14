Buhari commiserates with Raph Obioha on passing away of wife, Lady Ego Obioha

President Muhammadu Buhari sends condolences to the family of Chief Ralph Obioha over the passing of his wife, Lady Ego Beatrice Obioha, who will be laid to final rest on Saturday 15th September, 2018.

President Buhari joins professional colleagues of the late accountant, her community members, women associations and friends in mourning the matriarch of the Obioha family, while encouraging her children to uphold the legacies of love, kindness and honesty their mother left behind.

Recalling Lady Obioha’s strong support for her husband as he journeyed into the onerous task of promoting democratic governance in Nigeria, the President believes she translated her love for the family into national service, especially in making so many sacrifices after her husband went on exile.

President Buhari prays that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed large-hearted mother and manager, and comfort the family she left behind.