Buhari, AU chair, others for China-Africa Summit

By Vera Sam Anayagafu

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has joined other African leaders in Beijing, China, for the third Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to collaborate with global counterparts towards charting a new course for China-Africa relations.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Consulate General of The Peoples’ Republic of China in Lagos, while noting that the summit is another reunion of the big family (China and Africa) and the largest home-field diplomatic activity attended by a large number of foreign leaders following the 2006 Beijing Summit and the 2015 Johannesburg Summit, the Consul General, Ambassador Chao Xiaoliang, said that the FOCAC Summit, titled: “China and Africa: Towards an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-win Cooperation,” is expected to renew friendship and discuss cooperation and future of China and Africa.

“The Forum, in which the Chinese and African leaders will exchange in-depth views on the development of China-Africa relations and international and regional issues of common concern, has President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, as the African co-chair”, Xiaoliang said.

He added that, “FOCAC was first established in 2000 as a mechanism for collective dialogue and multilateral cooperation between China and Africa.

“Since its establishment, the FOCAC has upheld the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and become a forum featuring equality, practicality and efficiency, President Xi Jinping, will deliver a keynote speech, comprehensively expounding on China’s new ideas and proposals for enhancing its relations with Africa, as well as announce China’s new actions and measures for its practical cooperation with Africa.”

However, President Buhari and other leaders of African countries, including Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki, led delegations to the summit, and Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, as a special guest, while 27 international and African organizations are present as observers.