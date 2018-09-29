Bring National Convention to Asaba -Delta PDP Youth

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to bring the special national convention of the party slated for October to Asaba in order to “do good and just to all manner of men”.

This position was made known by a leader of the Delta State PDP Youth, Anaborhi Matthew, in Asaba on Friday in wake of various controversies over the choice of Port Harcourt as venue for the presidential primary.

According to him, “The fear of many on Port Harcourt as a venue for the national convention is understandable. It has nothing to do with ethnicity or sectionalism, people just want a truly free and fair primaries.

“The decision of the NWC is final, however, as stakeholders we want to urge the leadership to put the overall interest of members at heart. Our primaries must not be an imposition but rather reflect the true desire of the delegates.

Speaking on alternative venues for the convention, Matthew stated that Delta State should be considered. “We think the leadership should bring the convention to Asaba especially as we strive to do good and just to all manner of men.

“We do not think any aspirant or party member will have any issues with Delta state. It is easily accessible for the delegates being expected across the country from Southwest, North, East and the South South.

“We also have adequate facilities and infrastructures to accommodate the number of delegates coming. We just finished hosting the African Athletics Championships and the PDP delegates are not as much as the athletics and crew that took part in that event.

“Being the home state of the Chairman of the Convention Committee, Patrick Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, it’s another added advantage that will help in logistics and limit suspicions and distrust among aspirants, delegates and major stakeholders,” he disclosed.