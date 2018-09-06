Bring looters of Tompolo’s property to book, NNS Commander urged

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—NIGER Delta Indigenous Movement For Radical Change, NDIMRC, has urged Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewo to take urgent steps to bring to book Naval Officers involved in the alleged theft of N10 billion property of ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

NDIMRC in a statement, commended Dewo for his prompt response to the case and called for a proper probe into the matter.

NDIMRC in a statement by its President, Nelly Emma and others, said: “We want to implore him (Dewo) to do more by ensuring that those involved in the criminal act are made to face the music.

“There should be no hiding place for those giving the Navy a bad name. The law must be allowed to take its full course. We are not going to rest until the perpetrators are exposed and tried properly. Justice must be done to this case.

“We want to let Commodore Dewo know that property worth over N15billion were in the premises of Tompolo when they were seized by the Federal Government, this is known to the two former Commanders of the NNS Delta.”

“All efforts made by one of the younger brothers of Tompolo to prevail on the former Commanders to prevent the looting of the property proved abortive as these former Commanders turned hostile to all those connected to Tompolo, they refused to be advised on the need to prevent the stealing of the seized property and they encouraged Naval men to feast on the property.

“We sincerely appreciate the efforts of Commodore Dewo in safeguarding the Property of Tompolo since his resumption. We want to plead with him to do everything possible to ensure that the case is not swept under the carpet.

“We make bold to say that the looted properties were acquired legally by Tompolo through hard work and no efforts should be spared in recovering them from those who stole them and the perpetrators punished. We urge the Commander of the NNS Delta, Commodore Dewo to take this issue to the Chief of Naval Staff for thorough justice to be done.”