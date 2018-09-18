Brexit deal possible by November – Minister

German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday he believed talks over Britain’s exit from the European Union should produce a solution by November.

He sais the talks are going in the right direction, according to the minister.

“I feel that the proposals of the EU… are an excellent basis for a compromise,” Roth said on arrival for a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels.

“No one wants to punish the United Kingdom,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

“We remain fully behind Ireland. We need a clear, acceptable solution for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and we are optimistic that we can find a sensible solution by November,” he said.