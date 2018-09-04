Breaking: US to ‘respond swiftly’ if Assad uses chemical weapons – WHouse

Breaking News
The United States warned Syria Tuesday it will respond “swiftly and appropriately” if it uses chemical weapons against its people.

The warning came amid signs that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was preparing an offensive in Idlib province that the United Nations has said poses the threat of a humanitarian disaster.

“Let us be clear, it remains our firm stance that if President Bashar al-Assad chooses to again use chemical weapons, the United States and its allies will respond swiftly and appropriately,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.


