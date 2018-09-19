Breaking: Three cultists arrested for beheading police officer

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Not fewer than three suspected cultists including an aged herbalist have been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command for killing a police officer, identified as Sergeant Unana Ishaya attached to Operation Safe Haven, Jos, Plateau state.

The Katsina State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Wakili disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly before parading the suspects at the police headquarter on Wednesday.

Wakili stated that the suspects beheaded the officer and also plucked out the eyes as part of the requirements given to them by an herbalist.

