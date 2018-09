By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday approved the sum of N22.68bn to be payed to former workers of liquidated Nigerian Airways Ltd.

Disclosing this in Abuja, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed opined that the amount which was approved by Buhari was about 50 per cent of the N45.3bn entitlements of the former workers of the company.

