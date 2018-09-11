Breaking News
Breaking: PDP holds presidential primary oct 5, gov 26 sept

By Nwafor Sunday

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced that it would hold presidential election on October 5 and 6 respectively.

In a statement disclosed on Tuesday by the party’s national Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP stated that its governorship primaries would hold on September 26.

