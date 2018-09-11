Breaking: PDP holds presidential primary oct 5, gov 26 sept

By Nwafor Sunday

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced that it would hold presidential election on October 5 and 6 respectively.

In a statement disclosed on Tuesday by the party’s national Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP stated that its governorship primaries would hold on September 26.

See tweets below:

PDP Presidential Primary To Hold on Oct. 5 & 6, 2018: In the same vein, the party’s governorship primary holds on Wednesday, September 26, 2018. While the senatorial primary on Friday, September 28, The House of Representatives primary will hold on Sunday, September 30, 2018. pic.twitter.com/B2K0qStEW1 — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 11, 2018