Breaking: Pastor Aginighan, son die in auto crash

By Jimitota Onoyume

Former acting Managing Director of NDDC, Pastor Power Aginighan dies in a ghastly auto crash



One of his aides, Mr Dan Sagey confirmed the sad development to the Vanguard today

He said Aginighan died alongside his son Tami who was driving, adding that the incident occurred at the Bayelsa end of the East West road.

He said the corpses and the vehicle were still at the scene of the accident at the time of this report, saying that the accident may have occurred last night.

Details later.