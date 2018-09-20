Breaking: Osibanjo in Asaba, to inspect flooded areas in Delta, Anambra

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-VICE President Yemi Osibanjo has arrived at the Asaba International Airport, Asaba he is to inspect some of the flood impacted areas in Delta and Anambra States.



Osibanjo whose flight landed at the Asaba International Airport at about 1pm is on a one day working official visit to two States that is being ravaged by flood.

Osibanjo accompanied by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa left for Anambra State where he is expected to visit some areas affected by the ravaging flood.

He will be received by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Osibanjo is expected back in Delta inspect areas ravaged by flood. As at yesterday, some coastal communities around the river Niger in the Asaba axis have been submerged by the flood.

Details coming soon