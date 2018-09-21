Breaking: Okowa releases N5bn to augment salaries of LG workers

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

WORRIED by the backlog of salaries owed its staff, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Friday released the sum of N5 billion to the 25 Local Government councils to augment the payment of their workers salaries.



Speaking to newsmen after an emergency Joint Allocation Committee, JAAC meeting with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba, Chairman of the Association of Local Government ofNigeria, ALGON in the state, Mr Constantine Ikpokpo said with the release all the local government councils would pay all the backlogs from 2015 till date.

Ikpokpo said the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had promised in January this year to assist the local government councils pay up their salary backlogs, adding that the Governor is committed to the welfare of local government councils workers.

He said: We are happy with the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for coming to our aide. The local government council workers are happy. The payment of this backlog will boost workers moral.”

While thanking Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for keeping to his promise, he said they will ensure that the release is used for the purpose it was meant.

You will recall that the recession had affected local governments in Delta since December 2014.