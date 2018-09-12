Breaking: Okorocha sacks son in-law, 3 advisers, 13 commissioners, others

By Nwafor Sunday

In preparation for the forthcoming All Progressives Congress, APC primaries, the governor of Imo state, Chief Rochas Okorocha, Wednesday sacked his Son in-law, Uche Nwosu who is his chief of staff, with 13 commissioners and Special Advisers.

He equally fired the secretary to the state government, George Eche, deputy chief of staff, Kingsley Uju, and his principal secretary, Paschal Obi.

Reports have it that the Commissioner for Trade, Investment and commerce, Emma Ojinero with Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, Information commissioner, Ngozi Njoku, Commissioner for Gender and Social Development, Joy Mbawuike, Commissioner for Market Development, Obinna Mbata, Commissioner for Finance, Dan Nworie, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Simeon Iwunze, Special Adviser,Urban Renewal,Obinna Amagwula, Special Assistant General Duties and Betty Uzoma, Special Assistant Finance were all affected.

It was gathered that the reason behind the massive sack was for those affected to prepare for their primaries as they vie for various political offices under All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Rochas had said that it was time for his son in-law to be Imo governor.